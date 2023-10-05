How Steve Harvey's Bodyguard Brought Him And Wife Marjorie Harvey Together

Steve Harvey may be worth $200 Million today, thanks to multiple media endeavors, including his "Family Feud" hosting gig and "The Steve Harvey Morning Show." However, life was not always good for the comedian. During his first marriage to Marcia Harvey, he was an insurance salesman while trying to make a name for himself in comedy clubs. That relationship ended in 1994, and by the time he married Mary Shackelford in 1996, he'd been in a comfortable position hosting "Showtime at the Apollo," though their relationship nor his money would last forever. Even after massive success with his sitcom and stand-up special, "Kings of Comedy," Harvey went broke after losing $30 million in his divorce from Shackelford in 2005. It was around this time that he and Marjorie Harvey reconnected after dating briefly in 1990.

Harvey has admitted that he wasn't exactly in the right place to pursue Marjorie when they first met in the '90s. However, after reuniting in 2005, he was once again not completely confident in dating Marjorie, considering he was newly single and in financial ruin. Though Harvey wanted to run for the hills for the second time, it was his bodyguard and friend, William "Big Boom" Freeman, that motivated him to stick with Marjorie.