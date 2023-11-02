What Connected Hallmark's Autumn Reeser To Her Always Amore Role

Hallmark's 2022 spring flick, "Always Amore," was a standard feel-good film for the network in many ways. For example, it was filmed in Canada, the home base of many Hallmark movies. And it featured leading man Tyler Hynes, a fan favorite who has been in more than 15 of the network's productions. However, for leading lady Autumn Reeser, it was anything but ordinary.

Speaking to Love and Lattes Podcast (formerly Hallmark Happenings), the actor said of "Always Amore," "It's very different from the last movie I did." She continued to say, "It's deeper. We go deeper in this because it's a story of a woman who's lost her husband and is trying to find her footing in life again..." Indeed, the movie is about a woman named Elizabeth (Reeser) who is thrust into running her husband's restaurant after he passes away. Fortunately, a helpful consultant (Hynes) helps her find her way, both in the business world and in life.

It wasn't so much the love story that Reeser felt connected to but the role of a widow, explaining that many women might be able to resonate with the film's emotions, "The feeling of being the one responsible for holding it all together. And that's something that resonates very deeply with me."