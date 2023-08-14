Meet Hallmark Star Autumn Reeser's Two Sons, Finn And Dash

Autumn Reeser has played a lot of roles during the course of her career. Fans of "The O.C." will forever remember her as Taylor Townsend, while "Entourage" enthusiasts know her as Lizzie Grant. Others will recall the actor as Kylie Sinclair on "Last Resort" or playing Leslie Bellcamp on "The Arrangement." Reeser is also a staple in Hallmark movies, having starred as Emma in all six of "The Wedding Veil" installments, in addition to Thanksgiving, Valentine's Day, and Christmas projects for the network.

Her biggest role, though, happens when she steps away from the cameras — she's a mom to two boys. "Motherhood changed me profoundly," she confided to the Orlando Sentinel. "I like to think it 'beautifully broke me' because it forced me to come to the most truthful, intimate version of myself ... My children have truly been my greatest teachers."

Finneus James, aka Finn, was born in May 2011, and Dashiell Ford, aka Dash, came along in November 2013. Their father is Jesse Warren, whom Reeser married in 2009 and divorced in 2014. However, even though her romantic relationship ended, her dedication to her sons is stronger than ever. "Grateful these two little souls chose me to be their mama," she wrote on Instagram. "What an adventure life is with them."