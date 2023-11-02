How Did Maren Morris Meet Husband Ryan Hurd?

The marriage between singer-songwriter Maren Morris and singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd is over, but the two had a good run that gifted us with some amazing music. Maren filed for divorce in October 2023 after five years of marriage and a decade after the two first met. Back then, both of them were just songwriters. They both lived in Nashville and were assigned to collaborate.

"We were both at different publishing companies, and our publishers' job is to fill our calendars up, so they just randomly put us together on a write one day," Morris told People in 2017. The duo wrote what would become Tim McGraw's "Last Turn Home." Morris said, "It was the start of a wonderful writing relationship," and added that of the songs she and Hurd wrote together, "Last Turn Home" was one of her personal favorites.

Over time, their songwriting together evolved beyond merely professional and friendly. However, there was a major obstacle keeping them apart.