Ellen Travolta Brings Gloria Cerullo Back To General Hospital, Giving Us All The Feels

We were hoping that Rena Sofer's return as Lois Cerullo, on "General Hospital," would help jog the memory of amnesiac Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth), who believes he's the embodiment of his former stage persona, Eddie Maine. That hasn't worked, so the long-running soap is bringing out the big guns. Soap Opera Digest announced on October 31, 2023, that Ellen Travolta, the sister of "Grease" star John Travolta, will soon be reprising her role as Lois' beloved mom, Gloria Cerullo.

When Ned and Lois were getting married in 1994, Gloria came to Port Charles to offer her daughter some advice about navigating life with the wealthy Quartermaines, as well as having a future with Ned. Gloria had no trouble dictating to her daughter how things should be and even booted her ex-boyfriend, Danny (David Gianopoulos), when he showed up trying to stop the wedding. As a result, fans were often left waiting anxiously to see what she would do next.

The tough-talking Bensonhurst native is just the backup that Lois needs to help knock some sense into Ned and hopefully get him to remember that Eddie was just a pseudonym, not a real person. Fans on Twitter, formerly known as X, were excited about the possibilities with one reacting, "Now we are talkin'! My prayers have been answered!!!!! Thank you, GH." Another viewer excitedly remarked, "OMG!!! THIS IS WONDERFUL! #GH is bringing fire. I just love it!"