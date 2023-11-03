A Look Back At Steve Harvey And Bob Saget's Friendship

After Bob Saget's death in January 2022, Hollywood reacted to the news and shared plenty of sweet tributes to the late comedian much like his millions of fans. One person who had known Saget for a long time was comedian Steve Harvey. Harvey interviewed Saget on his talk show, "Steve," a few years before the "Full House" star passed away.

The clip, which was uploaded to YouTube in 2023, showed Saget receiving a standing ovation from the studio audience. He also told Harvey, "I'm so happy to see you. You and I go way back." The entertainers pointed out that they'd known each other since Harvey was on ABC's "Me and the Boys" which, like "Full House," was a sitcom about a widower raising three children. As the interview continued, Saget talked about the "Fuller House" spinoff and how the cast of the show was still incredibly close even after all that time.

The duo also played a game called "Family Fails," where Saget (who used to host "America's Funniest Home Videos") had to guess what bad thing was going to happen next in a series of home videos. Following Saget's death, Harvey provided further insight into their longtime friendship in a late-night interview.