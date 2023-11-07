Inside HGTV Good Bones Star Tad Starsiak's Relationship With Fiancée Anna Spiars

Though HGTV's "Good Bones" came to a close after Season 8, with host Mina Starsiak mentioning strained off-camera relationships between the show's stars as a contributing factor to its demise, the finale marked a major milestone for contractor Tad Starsiak. The self-proclaimed "demolition god," who is a half-brother to Mina, has become a fan-favorite among HGTV viewers since the series premiered in 2016, winning over audiences with his lighthearted antics and unconventional demo methods.

Not only did the "Good Bones" finale showcase the family renovating a house for Tad and his partner Anna Spiars, but it also saw the two become engaged in the final moments of the episode. The finale provided a glimpse into Spiars' and Tad's ongoing romance, though the couple has occasionally let "Good Bones" fans in on the details of their relationship through the series and social media.

"Anna love, I'm so excited to keep doing life with you, being weird, growing closer, and loving you more every single day," Starsiak captioned an Instagram post celebrating the engagement. "Thank you for being life's greatest blessing baby. Thank you for all of your support in every realm of my life," he continued.