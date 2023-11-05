Casey Affleck Had A Good Reason For Ditching Brother Ben's Second Wedding To J.Lo

Famous actor Ben Affleck and popstar Jennifer Lopez publicly tied the knot in August 2022 in one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year. Ben Affleck's relationship with Jennifer Lopez dates back to the 2000s when they were a couple between 2002 and 2004. After going their separate ways, they reunited in 2021 and wasted little time dating again before the "Batman" star popped the question about a year later.

The fan-favorite couple had a private wedding in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022 before having a grander celebration on August 20 with friends and family at Ben's estate in Georgia. Celebrity friends such as Matt Damon and Kevin Smith were in attendance, but a notable absentee from the wedding was the groom's younger brother, Casey Affleck.

Just a few hours before his brother's wedding, Casey, who lives in Los Angeles, was photographed outside Starbucks. Page Six reported that the actor was asked by the photographer why he wasn't in Georgia, to which he only responded, "I have other things." However, a source told People that Casey missed the ceremony because of his "parental obligations," which is understandable due to the distance between LA and Georgia. Casey spent the day taking his son Atticus Affleck, to soccer practice and even ended up helping a boy who broke his arm (via Page Six).