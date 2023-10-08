What The Cast Of Good Will Hunting Is Doing Today

Matt Damon came up with the story for "Good Will Hunting" while he was still attending Harvard and had to write a one-act play. Instead, however, he wrote the first act of the movie. Even his professor, Anthony Kubiak, knew that Hollywood agents would love it. "They can see whether you can capture the human voice and dialogue. And that was all over this work," Kubiak told Boston Magazine. "It was very authentic and real."

Damon later moved in with Affleck in Los Angeles and they finished writing "Good Will Hunting" together. They hoped that starring in the film would also give both of them more exposure. Miramax eventually bought their script, but the project stalled for some time. The studio was only convinced of Damon's lead actor potential after learning that Francis Ford Coppola had cast him as his lead in "The Rainmaker."

In "Good Will Hunting," Damon portrays Will Hunting— a genius who becomes emotionally guarded after living such a rough life. He later reaches an emotional breakthrough, which remains one of Damon's most powerful onscreen performances to this day. The actor soon followed this up with another titular role, this time in Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan." While Damon's career would stall a bit in the years that followed, he credits Steven Soderbergh's "The Informant!" and the "Bourne" franchise for getting him back on track. More recently, Damon starred in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." He also launched a production company with Affleck.