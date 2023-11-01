Matthew Perry's Complete Transformation

The following article includes references to addiction.

When Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, fans around the world were crushed. For more than half of his life, Perry had been lauded for playing Chandler on the iconic sitcom "Friends." And, for many television viewers, losing Perry felt like losing a friend of their own. Over the years, people watched as Perry's character transformed from a gangly guy who was afraid of silences into a married man with responsibilities of his own. Ultimately, this on-screen evolution made a whole generation of viewers feel like they were growing up alongside Chandler and the rest of the "Friends."

Naturally, however, Perry's real-life transformation was much more complex than that of his beloved character. Born in Massachusetts on August 19, 1969, Perry spent much of his childhood in his mother's native Canada. There, the future "Friends" star struggled tremendously — getting into fights, misbehaving at school, and even smoking cigarettes. Perry's complicated childhood eventually gave way to tumultuous teenage years, which saw him barely graduate high school.

Of course, Perry was ultimately catapulted into fame. However, even as he enjoyed a great deal of money and popularity, the actor struggled with addiction. As he told People in 2022, he would have given up all the limelight if it had meant achieving sobriety. "The fact that I would trade it all to not have this disease is true." Thus, Perry grappled with feeling simultaneously proud of his achievements and dispirited due to his disease.