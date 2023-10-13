Celebrity Kids Who Rewore Their Parent's Clothes

Celebrities have some of the most jaw-dropping wardrobes in the world, and though they usually only wear a red carpet ensemble once, many famous folks keep their favorite fashions long after they debut them. While the celebs themselves may not re-wear their glamourous gowns and posh pantsuits, quite a few stars' kids have benefitted from their parents' archives. One member of the British royal family even got to re-wear a 1960s-era ballgown originally worn by one of the most historic monarchs in the world — it doesn't get much more iconic than that.

From proms and movie premieres to fashion weeks and celebrity weddings, a handful of famous kids have shown up in outfits previously worn by their famous family members. In addition to having their own style moments, these kids have made headlines for upcycling their parents' wardrobes and tweaking their ensembles to put their own spin on the famous garments. Whether it was a doppelgänger moment or an altered rendition that gave new life to an old item, these celebrity kids who wore their parents' clothes certainly did the archived pieces justice.