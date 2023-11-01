The Best And Worst Outfits Worn By Taylor Swift

Whether she's rocking a Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt or donning a sequin mini dress, Taylor Swift and her sartorial choices are always a topic of discussion. While she now croons about "dressing for revenge," Swift once revealed that it's her famous gal pals who inspire her the most when it comes to fashion. In a 2014 interview with ASOS Magazine, she explained that they are the true force behind her style decisions. "When I'm getting dressed, it's always based on what my friends will think," she told the magazine (via Glamour). "They are my number one priority, and the opinions of girls are more important to me at this point in my life."

However, the singer went on to say that, at the end of the day, comfort is the main factor she looks for in clothing. "Being comfortable means that no one's going to be able to pull a fast one and take a picture of me that they'll deem to be embarrassing," she declared. Arguably, this mindset is a huge part of her overall appeal. When taking a quick glance at candid paparazzi photos of Swift, she looks the way the rest of us would while waiting for a coffee in the Starbucks line or going on a morning power walk. That said, most of her event looks are meticulously put together. Let's take a look at the ones that worked — and the ones that didn't.