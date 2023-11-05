Inside Prince Harry's Relationship History

Prince Harry is a one-woman man now, but the British prince was once as notorious for his womanizing inclinations as he was for his revelrous night-outs. Women from some of London's snazziest circles were linked to Harry throughout his youth, and details of his private affairs keeping tabloid front pages and media cycles forever engaged. This was often to disastrous effect, as the royal has strongly reiterated on several occasions.

Testifying in his case against British tabloids in 2023, he said: "At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately ruining it," referring to the press as the "third party" in his past love affairs (via the Independent). While his wife Meghan Markle is the freshest target in public memory, those who remember know that a long list of women precedes her.

During his bygone days as the party prince of London, there was seldom a moment that Harry's relationship status was set at single. From alleged flings with models and singers to profound romances that find a mention in his tell-all memoir "Spare," a multitude of rumored and confirmed liaisons populated Harry's life before he settled down for good. Though Meghan and Harry's subversive fairytale is lauded for setting modern standards of love — even going so far as to challenge the British monarchy — the "Suits" star wasn't the only woman with whom Harry found a meaningful partnership worth preserving. On that note, let's dive into Prince Harry's relationship history.