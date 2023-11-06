Lauren Alaina's Hallmark Debut Had A Personal Impact On Her Family

Former "American Idol" contestant Lauren Alaina flexed her multi-hyphenate muscles, showcasing both singing and acting abilities when she starred in Hallmark's 2021 film "Roadhouse Romance." Alaina played Callie, a woman with a passion for country music. Hallmark hunk Tyler Hynes played her love interest, Luke. The movie had a personal connection to Alaina and her family — as do the Hallmark Channel films as a whole — which she discussed in a September 2021 Southern Living interview.

During the holidays, Alaina stays with family, and Hallmark is a big part of those memories. "And [my cousin] Holly is bedridden due to some health problems," Alaina said, "and we lay in bed and watch Hallmark. And I actually recently got to play my movie for Holly, and it was one of the sweetest accomplishments ever in my career" (via Yahoo).

Alaina's character in the film is an Army Lieutenant who tries to get things figured out after coming back from deployment. Alaina's father J.J. Suddeth was in the Army himself, so that made playing Callie all the more personal for her. She also said her father was emotional to see her in costume. "I called my dad the day I put the uniform on, and he cried like a baby on Facetime," Alaina told Southern Living. "Well, he cried and then he said, 'fix your hat.'"