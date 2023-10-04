Tyler Hynes Vs. Luke Macfarlane: Fans Are Clear Who Their Favorite Hallmark Hunk Is

Prince William vs. Prince Harry. Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall. Batman vs. Superman. When it comes to picking a favorite in these feuds — both real and fictional — many people are immensely passionate about their answers. And although Hallmark hunks Tyler Hynes and Luke Macfarlane seem to have no beef, they were playfully pitted against each other, and one actor came out on top as the clear winner.

The List posted on our Facebook and Instagram pages on September 20, 2023, asking fans who they prefer between Macfarlane and Hynes. Many people stated they couldn't pick a favorite between the two and declared both actors the winner. However, most commenters who chose someone to crown the hunkiest went with Hynes. One fan said, "I love them both and Tyler is my favorite." Another confidently said, "Tyler definitely!!!!"

The Hallmark Channel Fans Facebook page posted the same showdown, and it garnered the same results: a lot of people couldn't pick, but of those that did, Hynes came out on top again. One fan even said, "Tyler: I met him last year. The nicest guy."