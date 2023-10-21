Why Trump's Children Were Never The Same After His Presidency

Try to imagine what it's like to be one of former President Donald Trump's children. While it was probably fun to be a Trump before the business-mogul-turned-politician moved into the White House, it's not so great post-2020. In fact, it seems nothing short of a nightmare. With the January 6 attacks on the Capitol already appearing on history websites and a sizeable portion of the country hating their father, not to mention the looming lawsuits he's facing, being a Trump these days is not as cool as it used to be. The name has become controversial at best, and it might be safe to say that Trump's five children's lives will never quite go back to the way they were before he became president.

In case you need a refresher, his eldest child, Donald Trump Jr., ran The Trump Organization while his father was in office but things went south fast. Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, served as his senior advisor during his presidency along with her husband, Jared Kushner. His second son, Eric Trump, helped his elder brother manage The Trump Organization and also had a hand in the January 6 insurrection. Tiffany Trump is Donald Trump's fourth child who's mostly been flying under the radar (reportedly not by choice). Then there's Barron Trump, the former president's youngest child, who grew up amid the omnishambles of his father's administration. Their lives have been forever altered and now each one is trying to navigate their new reality.