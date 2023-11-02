Anna Duggar Is All Smiles In Rare Family Photo

Understandably camera-shy of late, Anna Duggar showed an unusual willingness to be photographed for social media when she gathered for her grandfather's memorial service. Perhaps it's the company she was keeping: Anna makes brief appearances in Duggar posts and YouTube holiday videos of the extended family, but she's never seen interacting with her in-laws.

This suggests a possible iciness between Anna and her father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar. Numerous outlets affirm she and the children have been living in a converted warehouse on the Duggars' large Arkansas compound. In summer 2023, a source told the U.S. Sun Anna had been kicked to the curb by Jim Bob after an argument, and that she had moved to Texas to be closer to Josh's facility. However, the rumor may be just that. In August, Anna had an icy reunion with her cousin Amy Duggar King at an event, indicating Anna still lives locally. On TikTok, King recalled Anna snapping at her, "Just give me space." King has also said she has offered her cousin a place to live, but Anna has rejected that offer, too.

Given the tension within the Duggar clan, it may have been a relief for Anna to socialize with her own family for a day. Comments on David Waller's Instagram photo included: "Nice to see Anna and her kids. Finally."

