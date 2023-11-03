Little Known Facts About General Hospital's Sofia Mattsson

Since her debut in 2018 as the cunning Sasha Gilmore on ABC's "General Hospital," Sofia Mattsson has become a prominent figure on the long-running show. Sasha's arrival in Port Charles under false pretenses has seemingly brought her nothing but bad luck throughout the show, including struggles with addiction and the gut-wrenching story of her baby, Liam. In real life, Sofia is known for keeping her personal life private.

She did, however, once reveal that her sister, Helena Mattsson, who is also an actor, inspired her to pursue the career. In their joint interview with Scan Magazine, Sofia shared, "I came to visit [the US] and got to experience film shoots, and it sparked that interest in me too." The Swedish-born stars insist there's no sibling rivalry between them, and their collaborative business venture proves that to be true.

In addition to her bold career moves, Sofia seems to enjoy her family life more than anything. The actor resides in the US with her husband and children, but not without honoring her Swedish heritage in the household. "I feel at home here, but I'm more Swedish than I'm American. Sweden will always be home," she told Scan Magazine. Nonetheless, Sofia has obtained American citizenship, solidifying her as a true Americana as she makes her way through Hollywood.