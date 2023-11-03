Meet Maria Shriver & Arnold Schwarzenegger's Grandchildren

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger are parents to four children. When their oldest kid, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, gave birth to her first child, they were delighted at the prospect of becoming grandparents. "There are people my age who don't get to my age, and who never have that chance to see a grandchild," Shriver explained to Fox 11. "It's a gift, it's a blessing."

While Schwarzenegger didn't have a preference for his grandfather name, his grandkids now call him "Opa," the German word for grandpa. The actor and former governor felt a little unsure of his new role initially, but then Schwarzenegger discovered the key to bonding with his grandchildren: his pets. Schwarzenegger has his own menagerie, including a dog, pig, miniature horse, and miniature donkey. He loves baking honey-oatmeal cookies that both his grandchildren and his animals can enjoy together.

Instead of being called grandma, Shriver is known as "Mama G." Looking back at her own childhood, Shriver saw her grandmother as a rather imposing figure. In contrast, her approach with her own grandchildren is quite different. "She is just as perfect, playful and fun at being a grandmother as you can imagine," her daughter Katherine wrote on Shriver's website. Through their daughter Katherine and her husband, Chris Pratt, Shriver and Schwarzenegger are the proud grandparents of two granddaughters and one step-grandson. Here's what we know about them.