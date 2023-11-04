British Monarchs Ranked: How King Charles Stacks Up In History

Unless you're a serious history buff, you'd be hard-pressed to name many of England's bygone rulers. After all, the British monarchy spans over a millennium and includes more than 60 sovereigns.

British monarchs are bound to certain traditions and constitutional norms, which keep things running smoothly during their reign. Many past leaders carried out their duties by the book, but a few have managed to go pretty far off the rails. Indeed, the monarchy has seen its share of scandals, power struggles, and other escapades.

As we head into the future, critics debate whether or not the monarchy is still relevant. Some believe that the royal family represents an old-fashioned and pointless institution. In fact, as The Guardian reported, only 47% of young adults in Britain believe that the country should have a monarchy. When King Charles III ascended the throne in 2022, he became the first new sovereign in 70 years. As such, monarchy supporters are hopeful that the new king can bring the institution into step with the issues and complexities of the modern world.

With all of his public ups and downs, though, you may be wondering how Charles measures up to his royal predecessors. This is our definitive ranking, from best to worst.