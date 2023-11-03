The Odd Request Brooke Shields Got From Katie Holmes Before Her Wedding To Tom Cruise

The wedding tradition of having something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue dates back to at least the 19th century. Although its original purpose was much more mystical, with the collected items believed to protect brides from the evil eye, many engaged couples still search for those four items (which traditionally also included a sixpence tucked into the bride's shoe) to have present at their wedding out of a sense of fun and tradition. Celebrity couples are no different, which is how Brooke Shields got an odd request from Katie Holmes before her wedding to Tom Cruise.

While being interviewed by People in 2023, Shields talked about the surprising holiday gift Cruise sends to everyone on his list — a delicious coconut cake revered by many in Hollywood who've been lucky enough to receive it from the "Top Gun" actor. Shields said she's not sure why she doesn't receive the gift anymore. The celebs have known each other for a long time after all, and even their public drama disagreeing on psychiatry and medication in the 2000s didn't keep Shields and her husband, Chris Henchy, from being invited to Holmes and Cruise's 2016 wedding in Italy. Shields called the event "extraordinary" and said it was Holmes who called to invite her — and make the unusual request.

Shields told the outlet: "And I said, 'Well, as long as I'm not the something old.' ... And [Holmes] said, 'Oh, would you?'"