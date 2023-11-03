Jamie Martin Mann Compared His Days Of Our Lives Character To A Sitcom Heartthrob

The "troubled teenage boy" trope is a popular one in the media, and it seems to have made its way into soap operas with Tate Black. Another example of the trope is definitely the fan-favorite character Jess Mariano from "Gilmore Girls," played by Milo Ventimiglia. In the hit TV show "Gilmore Girls," Jess was sent to Stars Hollow by his mother to live with his uncle Luke Danes and learn to be less rebellious and rude, much like Tate Black was brought to Salem. There, Jess falls for good girl Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel).

In an interview with Daytime Confidential, Jamie Martin Mann explains why he thinks Tate and Jess are more alike than one might think. "I thought the character [of Tate] was fascinating. I feel his archetype is Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) from 'Gilmore Girls.' He comes into town, and he's a little bit of a troublemaker. He's got a chip on his shoulder," he told the outlet. "He's dealing with a lot of internal struggle. He's had a crazy life with parents, who have had issues of their own."

Mann continues the comparison by explaining Tate's strained relationship with his father Brady — much like Jess' strained relationship with his uncle, Luke — and how that has led him to have trust issues with people he is close to. It seems like Tate has the brooding heartthrob act down pat.