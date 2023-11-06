A Look Back At Hallmark Star Torrey DeVitto's Split From Ex-Husband Paul Wesley

Torrey DeVitto and Paul Wesley originally met on the set of "Killer Movie" in 2007, with each landing major roles in the slasher flick. While little is known about the beginning of their relationship, the two were continually seen out in public in the early days of their romance, spotted at basketball games and on coffee dates. The couple married in a low-key New York City ceremony followed by reports of DeVitto wearing a canary yellow diamond on the set of "Pretty Little Liars."

The celebs carried out a long-distance relationship throughout their marriage, with each actor working on opposite sides of the country for their respective teen dramas. DeVitto commented on this distance in an interview with Page Six, explaining that she grew up traveling as the daughter of a drummer. "It's kind of been a way of life for me, so it's rather fitting that is the way things are now," she told the outlet. "And when you get into this business, you know that anything can be thrown at you at any time. You just have to go with the flow.

Wesley and DeVitto closed the distance on their relationship when the Hallmark star temporarily joined "The Vampire Diaries" cast in 2012, appearing in 12 episodes across Seasons 3 and 4. Because of this, they were able to live out of the same city and on the same set, though this didn't prevent their inevitable split in 2013.