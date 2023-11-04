The Stunning Transformation Of Geri Halliwell Horner
The following article contains brief references to eating disorders.
The Spice Girls burst onto the pop landscape in the mid-'90s with a mission to spice up our lives. But as influential as they were, few could have predicted that their impact on the cultural landscape would remain for decades to come. Much of the girl group's appeal lay in its veritable cast of characters, each of which was designated with a unique identity and moniker.
Of all the original avatars — from pre-Y2K girlie Baby Spice to the eternally glam Posh — Ginger Spice stood out as the fiery and outspoken vixen of the quintet. Indeed, Ginger, aka Geri Halliwell Horner, came to embody girl power, becoming the band's unofficial feminist spokeswoman.
Although she's best known as the Titian-haired songstress with the kaleidoscopically camp wardrobe, Horner has slowly transitioned away from her legendary '90s incarnation. Over the years, she has undergone numerous transformations and wardrobe clear-outs. But Horner is insistent that she's not the brash, larger-than-life persona we have come to know and love. "You know, in many ways, I'm just the girl next door," she told The Independent. "[B]ut I'm also proudly unconventional in the way that I choose to climb down from my own personal mountain." From her awkward and often difficult childhood to her rebranding as an aspirational cottagecore queen, this is the stunning transformation of Geri Halliwell Horner.
As a child, Geri Halliwell Horner felt like she didn't fit in
Geri Halliwell Horner was born in Watford, Hertfordshire, on August 6, 1972, to a Spanish mother, Ana Maria, and a British father, Laurence Francis Halliwell. The youngest of three children, Horner was raised in extreme poverty. In throwback photos, the toddler looks unrecognizable from her future glam persona, with an androgynous and scrappy Beatles-esque hairdo. "I looked like a scraggy kid at the best of times," she reflected to The People.
Horner had a difficult childhood. Her father was 50 when she was born and suffered from chronic health issues, so it was left to Ana to provide for the family through her work as a cleaner. "I was always dreaming of escape to a different life," she explained, "determined I would find something better. ... I made my own school lunch, which was always crap compared to everyone else's. I used to be jealous of kids whose mothers had slipped special treats into their school bags."
There was immense discordance in the Halliwell household; her parents constantly argued and were both abusive to Horner in turn; Ana used to force-feed her daughter vegetables until she was physically ill. As Jehovah's Witnesses, the Halliwells also didn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas. Horner's parents divorced when she was 9, and thereafter, her mom raised her and her siblings on a council estate. But through all the turmoil, she was determined to make something of herself.
She fell in love with vintage fashion as a teenager
In grammar school, Geri Halliwell Horner was a gifted student. But she felt out of place among the rich kids, and her snooty teachers treated her differently due to her working class background. By her own admission, she was an awkward teenager, a late bloomer at 16, sporting braids and looking unsure of herself. "Being such a late developer, I took to lying about my periods and wearing a bra that gave the impression I had a bust," she told The People.
Made to feel like an outsider, fashion provided Horner with a much needed creative outlet; she fell in love with vintage and started making her own clothing. Speaking to Grazia, she explained that she tried to put a unique spin on her conservative school uniform. "[O]bviously, there was a school uniform, but I remember sneaking in stripey socks, trying a little bit of self-expression," she mused. "The lioness that I am, I feel happiest when I can be myself."
But it was more through TV and movies that Horner gleaned her education (as opposed to the posh school she attended), and the ambitious youngster soon realized that a better life was within her reach. "It was America that fed me as a child when my mother was out at work," she told Scary Mommy. "That's my education. They said, 'You're allowed to try. No matter where you're from, you're allowed to give it a go.'"
Ginger Spice created one of the most iconic looks of the 90s
After leaving school, Geri Halliwell Horner worked as a topless model and then as a hostess on a Turkish game show. In 1994, she was intrigued by a newspaper ad looking for girls to join a new band. Subsequently, she was among 400 young women who auditioned for the Spice Girls. From the outset, she was determined to make it. "I chased that rainbow," she told Rolling Stone. "I want to be rich and famous; I want to be a pop star; I want to be a movie star, because that will be my dream ticket."
Her ambition paid off. Though she had little experience, her charisma won over talent manager Chris Herbert. And thus, Ginger Spice was born. With the release of the Spice Girls' debut single "Wannabe," which went to No. 1 in the U.K. in 1996, the 23-year-old catapulted to stardom. The image of Horner, with her fiery hair, bold lip liner, pencil-thin brows, and fabulously garish wardrobe, remains one of the most iconic emblems of the '90s. As bandmate Melanie Brown put it (according to biographer Sean Smith), "She looked like a mad eccentric nutter from another planet."
Swept away by the allure of fame, it was a dream come true for the working class misfit from Watford. "The first time I ever saw a limousine," she recalled to Scary Mommy, "I was just enthralled by the glamour and the glitz of it."
The singer thinks that the girl power movement inspired nonconformity within fashion
Though "girl power" was associated with the Spice Girls as a whole, it was Geri Halliwell Horner who claimed the term. This was never more apparent than when Horner and her bandmates were interviewed by The Spectator in 1996, and she famously made the declaration, "We Spice Girls are true Thatcherites. Thatcher was the first Spice Girl, the pioneer of our ideology — girl power."
In keeping with her patriotism, the 24-year-old Horner famously appeared at the 1997 Brit Awards wearing a Union Jack minidress, complete with red platform boots. Of all the images that have come to define the Spice Girls, this one has endured in the public consciousness the most. Discussing the iconic look with Vogue, Horner explained that she came up with the idea for the Union Jack getup at the last minute, buying a tea towel for a few dollars and placing it on a Gucci dress. "I always think fashion is a language," she explained. "It's the only time you have control."
Reflecting on her girl power legacy in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Horner suggested that her camp public image helped to inspire a whole generation of sartorial nonconformists. "Take gender fluidity, which is really on the table at the moment," she explained. "If you look at the next generation, let's call them generation spice ... the ones who say, 'this is achievable and actually this is a non-issue.' They teach me that."
Geri Halliwell Horner left the Spice Girls at the height of her fame
Throughout her time as Ginger Spice, Geri Halliwell Horner proved herself a force to be reckoned with. In 1997, she infamously pinched King Charles III's bottom, something she boasted about in subsequent interviews. "Grabbing his bottom, I was being a cheeky little girl," she told Rolling Stone. "I was thinking, 'God, that's the prince.'"
Typified by her brassy, larger than life persona, Horner tweaked her look in 1998. Her hair went from ginger to bright auburn, her skin got paler, and she also sported a crimson wardrobe to match, often consisting of corsets and bustiers. Discussing her late '90s aesthetic with Vogue, she explained that she was inspired by historical fashion, but with a quintessentially Ginger twist. "I always loved '90s fashion," she said, "the pearls, I was doing Vivienne Westwood, Sarah Stockbridge in my own way. ... It's really an Elizabethan look, which I always loved. The Tudorism, the Basque, you know that powdered white, the bright red lips, pearls. It's classic. It's timeless."
That year, Horner shocked fans by leaving the Spice Girls at the height of her fame, and just nine days before the band's U.S. tour. Then 25, she cited differences between herself and the rest of the group as the reason for her departure. Appearing in the documentary "Giving You Everything," Horner confessed that she felt unappreciated by her bandmates. "I definitely felt very redundant," she reflected.
Ginger Spice went blond when embarking on a solo career
Embarking on a solo career following her departure from the Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell Horner made a symbolic statement with the release of her debut solo single "Look at Me" in 1999. The music video saw a crowd of mourners weeping as a hearse carried a wreath that read "Ginger." Eventually, Horner is seen laying in the coffin, only to wake up and giggle. But the symbolism was more tongue in cheek than nail in the coffin. "I wasn't really killing her off," Horner explained to Metro Weekly. "At that time, everyone was saying, 'Is Ginger dead?' So I was just laughing at that aspect."
Ginger may not have been dead, but Horner underwent a drastic transformation that may have led fans to believe otherwise. In 2000, the 27-year-old appeared at the NRJ Music Awards where she debuted platinum blond, super long locks and a revealing green Versace wrap dress, which was later famously donned by Jennifer Lopez. "I was walking down the street and I saw Versace," she recalled to Vogue. "And literally there was, like, this golden light over this mannequin, with this dress on it, previously worn by Amber Valletta. She's a supermodel. So here comes Ms. 5'2", big shoes on, and some Sellotape, okay, wearing this dress." She looked a world away from her iconic Spice Girls persona, a reflection of the pivotal changes that were set to take place in her life.
Post-Spice Girls, she became a reluctant tabloid staple
By 2001, Geri Halliwell Horner's life had become the source of much tabloid speculation. That year, she released her sophomore solo offering, "Scream if You Wanna Go Faster," peaking at No. 5 on the U.K. album charts. The album featured her single "It's Raining Men," a cover of the Weather Girls' 1982 hit, which appeared on the soundtrack of "Bridget Jones's Diary." Despite her solo achievements, it was Horner's private life that generated headlines, with tabloids speculating on the supposed reasons for her svelte body and the controversy she caused with her alleged use of vitamin injections.
Through the PR company Freud Communications, she attempted to change the public's perception of her, ditching the camp and over the top image with that of a more chic Y2K look. Accordingly, the 28-year-old showcased a flaxen bob and glowing tan at events promoting her music.
It was during this period in her late 20s that she experienced a shift not just in her aesthetic but in her sensibilities, too. Speaking to The Guardian in 2016, she acknowledged that achieving fame at such a young age stunted her emotional growth. As such, she spent her 20s swearing off relationships. "I used to say that I didn't want a relationship because it steals your energy. ... [A]t about 29, I suddenly realized that the bravado had completely kicked out," she explained. "The humility to go: Actually, I don't know the answers."
Despite her female-focused charity work, Geri Halliwell Horner is a reluctant feminist
Reaching her 30s provided Geri Halliwell Horner with the opportunity to embrace her authentic self. "I'm shedding skin all the time," she told The Independent in 2005. "I'm evolving dramatically at least every six months, and now I feel I've come to a crossroads. I'm not sure what I'll do next, but whatever it is, it will be with complete focus and passion."
As such, the 32-year-old opted for a more mature look when appearing at events that year, sporting soft honey-hued bangs and sun-kissed makeup. And just as her appearance underwent a transformation, so did her life. In May 2006, she gave birth to her daughter, Bluebell. Her baby daddy is filmmaker Sacha Gervasi. However, she and Gervasi did not remain an item. The pair reportedly had a tumultuous relationship, and Horner chose to raise her daughter as a single mom.
Motherhood shaped her experiences when she embarked on female-focused charity work in the late 2000s. In 2007, she campaigned for lower maternal mortality rates across the globe. "The fact is that people talk about childbirth in the poorest countries," she told The Guardian. "But it's only when you see these places that you realize what it means. I went to Zambia last year, and what I saw there was unbelievable." Despite her activism, Horner admitted that she's uncomfortable being labeled a feminist. "It's very unglamorous," she claimed. "I'd like to see it rebranded."
She embarked on a career as a children's author
Long before she considered becoming a singer, Geri Halliwell Horner fell in love with literature. "Writing is my greatest joy," she told The Guardian. "For me, it's all-consuming. I get to play God, in total control: Will they live or die? Feel pain or fall in love? I can immerse myself entirely." In 2008, she published the first of six books in her "Ugenia Lavender" series, which focuses on a feisty red-haired heroine not unlike Horner herself. At the time, Horner renounced the music industry and said that she would solely be focusing on her literary career. "I feel like I've hung up my hot pants now," she quipped to The Guardian.
Appearing at events to promote her book that year, it was indeed evident that those aforementioned hot pants had been retired. Horner looked every bit the sophisticated author, ditching the heavy makeup for a more natural look and appearing at ease in smart casual clothing with gently tousled curls.
Chatting with the BBC following the release of the first "Ugenia Lavender" book, Horner stated that her literary alter ego was the next phase in the girl power evolution. Moreover, she said that some of the characters were inspired by her pals, including one based on BFF George Michael (she had also played around with introducing a character called Princess Vattoria, based on Victoria Beckham). In a generally positive review, The Guardian praised the book's fun and lighthearted tone.
The fashion lover also ventured into designing clothes
Ever the style icon, Geri Halliwell Horner changed up her look again in 2011. She showcased beach blond Barbie locks that were more Baby Spice than Ginger, contrasting them with shimmering bronzer and a smoky eye look. The multitalented star's wardrobe also became increasingly sophisticated, with a chic black two-piece set.
Accordingly, she utilized her keen sartorial eye by branching out into fashion design that year. In an interview with BANG Showbiz, Horner said that the venture was a dream come true for her as a fashion lover who has been making her own clothes from a young age. "The first time I was on TV, I wore something on GMTV that I'd made myself," she explained. "The seams were coming undone, but I did design it! I've always designed my own clothes from a very young age. It was a very natural thing for me."
In partnership with British retailer Next, she launched her own swimwear line, Geri by Next, which catered to diverse body types. "We all deserve to look fantastic whatever our shape and size," she declared to The Guardian. "I just want to give women confidence." The reasonably priced line featured bikinis and sundresses that appeared to reflect her changing aesthetics over the years, from bold prints to simple black and white designs (there even appeared to be a nod to Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice, with a statement leopard print bikini).
Her body image struggles led to her disdain for airbrushed images
Reuniting with her Spice Girls bandmates for the "Viva Forever" musical premiere in 2012, Geri Halliwell Horner appeared to be channeling fellow redhead Amy Adams in "Enchanted," donning a blue princess style gown and soft makeup. Having refused to chase eternal youth, Horner embraces aging naturally. "I'm not trying to be 21," she told Scary Mommy. "Because that's a betrayal in itself. I think we can learn from the East. They celebrate the older you get. It's like, wow, you made it — fantastic."
Opening up to The Mirror the previous year, she discussed her past struggles with an eating disorder. After receiving treatment, she has come to appreciate her body and strives to be a positive role model for her daughter. As such, she said that she was finally happy with her appearance. "I have been slimmer and I have been bigger. ... [T]here are days where I can start being critical," she elaborated. "But generally, I am grateful for how I look. I try and let go of my neuroses."
Subsequently, she has been using her fame for good, rallying against airbrushed images and unrealistic beauty standards. "'You gotta have the perfect body! The perfect life!' Actually, no," she later told The Guardian, adding, "I really feel for that generation of, let's say, 28-to-35-year-olds. The message I try to give to anyone in my life is that you're enough. It's OK. You're enough."
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Over time, her accent has shifted from working class to posh
In 2015, Geri Halliwell Horner married Red Bull Formula One team boss Christian Horner. Appearing at an event with her hubby, Horner, then 42, debuted soft auburn curls and a regal yet monochromatic wardrobe, making the pair look every inch the old money power couple. The pair welcomed their son, Montague George Hector Horner, in 2017.
Reaching her 40s led to some major changes for the star, who felt liberated by the aging process. Speaking to Scary Mommy, she revealed that she enjoyed her 40s far more than her 30s, having finally found her feet. "Your 30s are not easy because you're not the ingenue anymore," she explained. "There's so much pressure to achieve: get the partner, get the success. Suddenly you're in your 40s, you're like, 'okay, I've got a bit of life experience under my belt,' and you're more confident in your choices."
It has been noted that marriage appeared to turn Horner into Posh Spice. Following an appearance on the celebrity edition of "The Great British Baking Show" in 2016, fans noted that Horner's accent had transformed from her working class Watford cadence to a super posh inflection. "She has changed completely," a friend told the New Zealand Herald. "It's rather like Madonna's reinvention when she suddenly became an English Lady for Guy Ritchie." But Horner is constantly reinventing herself, and this upper class manifestation is perhaps a natural progression for the ever metamorphosing star.
Eventually, Geri Halliwell Horner rejected her Spice Girls image completely
Once a camp queen who by her own admission was inadvertently channeling RuPaul, Geri Halliwell Horner has now completely rejected her Spice Girls persona. Although she joked about killing off Ginger with the release of "Look at Me" back in 1999, the over the top image that defined her seems gone for good. "It's just life, isn't it?" she mused to Scary Mommy. "We all grow and evolve like the seasons. Is it realistic to expect anybody to want to do the same thing, look the same, be the same?"
Speaking to Grazia, she revealed that these days, she derives style inspo from the classically chic likes of Audrey Hepburn. "I love the old black and white movies ... If in doubt, go black: It's so simple and so timeless," she explained. "When I left the Spice Girls, almost when I was in my cocoon phase, I'd always go for the black Polo neck."
The aesthetic of her '90s alter ego may be long gone, but Horner nonetheless joined her bandmates (sans Posh, aka Victoria Beckham) for the Spice Girls 2019 reunion tour. This time, however, the Union Jack minidress was replaced by a princesscore fit in line with the 46-year-old Horner's new aesthetic, complete with a Renaissance-style gown and crown. She also took the reunion as an opportunity to apologize for leaving the band in 1998, conceding that her younger self was acting bratty.
Geri Halliwell Horner is now embracing a full country girl lifestyle
Geri Halliwell Horner has now completely evolved into a country girl. Nowadays, she rocks elegant ensembles that are more akin to those donned by royals such as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as opposed to a '90s camp icon. At 51, Horner appears to favor neutral tones and old money fits. The tan has disappeared and she's embracing her natural pale skin and freckles, as well as a muted ginger mane.
During an appearance on "Today With Hoda and Jenna," Horner was asked to address rumors that she now solely wears whites and creams. "[A]s you get older, you want to keep it simple," Horner explained. Befitting her aesthetic, she enjoys a country lifestyle with her husband and children. The family lives on a sprawling rustic estate in Oxfordshire, complete with pet donkeys, goats, and chickens.
As a testament to her interest in all things regal, she published another book in 2023, "Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen," inspired by the life of Anne Boleyn. "I got advice, don't go near Anne Boleyn. She's too contentious ... The more I thought about it and looked, I thought, actually, she's really smart and interesting," she told Town and Country. "She was shamed just because she was married to a misogynistic pig and the people around were threatened by her." With her newfound cottagecore existence, Horner proves that spicing up one's life needn't be extravagant; rather, it simply entails living one's truth.