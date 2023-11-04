Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 11/6

The Halloween season is now over, which means it's time for the citizens of Salem to return to their regularly scheduled programming: scheming, lying, betrayals, and the classic baby switch. As we move into a new month, revenge plots are concocted, characters remember their lost loves and a new character arrives in Salem ready to stir up trouble.

Along with these twists and turns, viewers can expect to see (and hear) wedding bells as two couples walk down the aisle, Alex and Theresa partner together with a new plan, Xander and Sarah's custody battle takes a messy turn, and the celebration of the soap's 58th anniversary. Right now, the biggest storylines on the soap are Sarah and Xander's fight over baby Victoria, the story behind new character Everett and his connection to Stephanie and Jada, and Camila Banus' imminent exit as Gabi Hernandez.

For fans who want to know, here's what is going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of November 6, 2023.