How Ashlee Simpson's Daughter Feels About Her Mom's Y2K Style

Ashlee Simpson was one of many pop fashion icons of the early 2000s, rocking red carpets with low-rise jeans, excessive layers, and a choppy black dye job. Some of her eclectic outfits haven't aged well, but now that evolved Y2K trends have come back into style, the singer can bond over her old-school fashion with her daughter, Jagger Ross. The budding trendsetter is one of Simpson's three kids, born in 2015 to the former pop star and her husband Evan Ross.

Despite Jagger's young age, Simpson revealed in a 2023 interview that her daughter is a big fan of some revitalized early 2000s fashion trends resembling her own Y2K looks. "It's kind of great looking back at my outfits from back in the day," she told Elite Daily, noting that she can connect some of her daughter's fashion tastes to her past style. "Yeah, there are some mistakes, but that's what's fun about it."

Fashion is something that the two generally connect over, with the "Pieces of Me" singer telling People that her daughter is a "fun fashionista," adding, "She's so into it. She's like really good at putting on her own lipstick, and she puts these wild outfits together." Looking back at some of Simpson's campier Y2K ensembles, it sounds like Jagger is taking right after her mom.