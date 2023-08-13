Meet Ashlee Simpson's 3 Children

Ashlee Simpson is a multi-talented artist as a singer, songwriter, and actress but one role she prides herself on the most is being a mom. Ashlee is a mom to three children — Bronx, Jagger, and Ziggy.

Simpson told Today that when you become a mother, life as you know it changes in an instant. "Your priority becomes your children, and that's something for every woman that becomes a mother," she said, adding, "It's all a change for the better. Life is so good with the kids."

In 2014, Simpson married actor and musician Evan Ross, who is the son of the only and only, Diana Ross. Together Simpson and Ross share a blended family as the singer's oldest son, Bronx, is from her marriage to Fallout Boy band member Pete Wentz. Simpson and Ross appear to have parenthood under control and are happily enjoying the up-and-down journey that comes with raising three children.