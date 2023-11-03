What Remington Hoffman's Days Of Our Lives Departure Means For The Show

With a cool name like Remington Hoffman, you would think his "Days of Our Lives" character Li Shin would have had equally cool storylines. Sadly, his schemes to win the love of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) backfired one after the other, including the time he tried to brainwash a newly resurrected Stefano DiMera (Brandon Barash) into forgetting that he and Gabi loved each other. Once she found out about that, she wanted nothing to do with Li despite his lame attempts to woo her over the succeeding months. Realizing he needed to rid himself of his obsession with her, he sought help from Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). She helped him uncover a troubled past in which his father, Wei Shin (Clyde Kusatusu), didn't approve of his first girlfriend and forced her and her family to move away. This scarred Li, who later in life thought Stefan was taking Gabi away from him, thus the root of his obsession with her and hatred for Stefan.

On November 2, Soap Opera Digest reported that Hoffman would be leaving "Days" but didn't specify a date (via Soap Opera News). Fans were shocked on November 3 when Li was seen lying face down on the floor of his apartment with a large spot of blood on his back. The camera then focused on a bloody kitchen knife, and Stefan entered to find Gabi kneeling over Li's body, holding the knife and at a complete loss for words as she trembled.