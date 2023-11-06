Matthew Perry's One-Time Date With Cameron Diaz Ended In An Accidental Punch

At the time of Matthew Perry's untimely death, he was reportedly single, but the actor had a life full of complicated romances. In 2018, he began dating literary manager Molly Hurwitz, and he popped the question two years later. However, the couple called off their engagement just a few weeks later. In his tell-all memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry revealed that the proposal came out of a desperation to get her to stick around. He also shared that he forgot he proposed at all because he was high at the time. Regardless, after his death, she wrote him a heartfelt tribute that bared all about their deep connection.

Before Hurwitz, Perry had a six-year-long relationship with "Mean Girls" star Lizzy Caplan, and in his memoir, he wrote that he often wondered how different his life would be if he had married her. And, as we all know, Perry also had a short-lived relationship with Julia Roberts, though his book revealed that their romance couldn't last because Perry didn't feel he was good enough for her.

Like most people, Perry tried dating a variety of women to figure out what he wanted out of a relationship, and one such encounter led him to Cameron Diaz. Shortly after she got out of her four-year relationship with Justin Timberlake, Diaz was set up on a date with Perry. And while they both expected to have a good time, they didn't quite expect the night to end with an accidental punch to the face.