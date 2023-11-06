Meet Matthew Perry's 5 Half-Siblings

Matthew Perry, renowned for portraying the witty Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom "Friends," portrayed a character who was famously an only child with a tumultuous relationship with his parents, whose divorce scarred him for good. In real life, despite sharing many other personality traits with Chandler, Matthew wasn't an only child.

His parents, Suzanne Morrison and actor-singer John Bennett Perry, divorced shortly after Matthew's birth. Despite initially not having any siblings, Matthew eventually found himself part of a large brood. Both of his parents moved on to form new families, with Suzanne marrying Keith Morrison, the host of NBC's "Dateline," and John tying the knot with writer Debbie Boyle. Suzanne and Keith welcomed four children of their own, while John and Debbie had a daughter. Keith also had a son from a prior relationship.

Although Perry sometimes felt like he didn't quite fit in, his family never failed to support him. Following Matthew's untimely death, the family publicly expressed their deep sorrow with a heartbreaking message. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," their statement to People read.