What We Know About Steve Harvey's Daughter Lori's Hit-And-Run Case

As one of the new It Girls, Lori Harvey is well-known for her amazing fashion sense and high-profile dating history. As the daughter of media multi-hyphenate Steve Harvey, Lori is making her mark on Hollywood as a newcomer. However, fans might not be aware of her past run-ins with the law. In October 2019, the model was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in Beverly Hills.

An eyewitness told OK Magazine that Lori attempted to flee after hitting a parked car. Lori's Mercedes SUV was tossed onto its side after the collision, and the other driver pulled her from the car. Sustaining no injuries, she attempted to flee from the accident but was detained by police before getting too far, per People.

Lori was arrested but was not taken to the Beverly Hills police department. Instead, she was released at the scene upon agreeing to show up in court. She was later charged with two misdemeanors: hit and run and resisting or delaying a police officer, according to TMZ.