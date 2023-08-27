Get To Know Steve Harvey's 7 Kids
Whether you know him from his stand-up comic days from "Showtime at the Apollo," as the host of his own talk shows "Steve Harvey" and "Steve," or heading up "Family Feud" and its counterpart, "Celebrity Family Feud," you probably have no trouble recognizing Steve Harvey and his trademark mustache. But what do you know about his seven kids?
Yes, Harvey has had many on-camera roles and is even an author who hit the New York Times best-seller list with the book "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man: What Men Really Think About Love, Relationships, Intimacy, and Commitment," the inspo behind the big-screen movie "Think Like a Man." However, the Emmy-winning star has also been married three times and is the father of four biological and three adopted children, adding yet another layer to his earned knowledge. Harvey has even shared that, out of all his projects, accolades, and awards, it's his kids that give him his greatest source of pride.
Here's more about each of Harvey's children.
Steve Harvey's first kids were twin girls
Steve Harvey married Marcia Harvey in 1981. While the two divorced in 1994, their union brought beautiful children into the world. A year into his marriage, the game-show host became a father for the first time, with the birth of twin daughters Brandi and Karli in 1982.
Karli Harvey Raymond, is based in Atlanta with her husband and son. She owns her own insurance agency, reminiscent of her dad's one-time profession — the "Family Feud" host sold life insurance before breaking into comedy. Karli can also be found standing behind a mic while acting as an emcee for various events.
The other member of the twin set is Brandi Harvey, who is the creator of Beyond Her, a lifestyle company offering courses in health and wellness, as well as business and technology. She also has ties to Atlanta and was named one of the city's Top 100 Women in Business. In June 2021, Brandi paid tribute to her dad on Father's Day, calling him her 'real-life superhero.' She added on Instagram, "Words can't express the depth of my love."
His first son is named after him
Though the world knows him as Steve Harvey, the entertainer's full birth name is Broderick Stephen Harvey — the same one he gave to his first son, Broderick, Jr. His mom is Steve's first wife Marcia Harvey, and he joined biological sisters Karli and Brandi Harvey in 1991.
While Steve was pursuing his dream to be on TV, Broderick and his sisters grew up in Ohio with their mother. On "Steve," Broderick admitted he didn't really have a relationship with his dad until he was a teenager. As adults, though, father and son are close, and Steve shared his love via Instagram on Broderick's birthday. "One of my absolute proudest accomplishments to be the father and dad to my first born son," the comedian wrote.
Broderick is an entrepreneur who has been involved in starting and running numerous businesses, including one of his most recent, HarvHouse, which specializes in curating musical playlists. He's also worked with Steve behind the scenes on "Family Feud Africa."
Steve Harvey only has one child with his second wife
Steve Harvey's second biological son is the only offspring resulting from Harvey's relationship with his second wife, Mary Shackelford. The two were married from 1996 to 2005, and welcomed Wynton Harvey in 1997.
Steve and Mary did not amicably split, and in 2018, she tried to sue him for $60 million, citing, among other things, endangerment of their son. Steve had been given primary custody of Wynton when the boy was 13 years old. The lawsuit was dismissed, and doesn't seem to have affected the duo's father-son relationship. In 2022, Wynton accompanied Steve on a trip to Abu Dhabi, and posted a photo on social media of the two twinning in trendy outfits of the same color. "40 years apart but we still in sync," Wynton wrote.
Wynton attended Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, which led to a career as a professional, fine art photographer. In 2023, he also entered the music arena, releasing his first single under his own label, Teranga Sound. He is currently based in Atlanta.
Steve adopted his wife's children
When Steve Harvey married his third and current wife Marjorie Harvey in 2007, she came with three children. Steve adopted all three, giving them his last name and a full-time father. As Marjorie explained to People about their blended family, "Now we're Mom and Dad to everybody."
Morgan Harvey Hawthorne was born in 1985, and was 22 when her mom married Steve, making her officially the second oldest of all the star's kids. She attended the Culinary Institute of America, and has written a cookbook. She is married and the mother of two little girls.
Jason Harvey, born in 1991, was 16 when Steve wed Marjorie. He's heavily involved in the fashion industry, and has his own fashion house, Worldly, that promotes designers of color. He's also married to model Amanda Harvey, and the couple has given Steve the most grandkids, with four already in the world, and a fifth due in October 2023.
Steve's second adopted daughter is a well-known model
The youngest daughter of Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, was born in 1997. She was only 10 years old when mom Marjorie Harvey married the "Family Feud" host. She's also the most famous face of all Steve's offspring.
She started her modeling career at age 18, and has graced the runways of Dolce & Gabbana, as well as worked with famous brands like Burberry and Michael Kors. She also has her own skincare line, SKN, and released a swimwear collection, Yevrah (Harvey spelled backward), in 2023. Lori says dad Steve has passed on some of the famous Harvey entrepreneurial spirit, along with tidbits of wisdom. "He always gives me unsolicited advice, but he gives me great business advice," Lori explained to E!. "He's an incredible businessman so he's been extremely helpful."
Lori is known for the company she keeps as much as she is for her career. She famously dated actor Michael B. Jordan from 2021 to 2022, and reportedly broke his heart when she ended things a year and a half into the romance. She's been linked to Trey Songz, Diddy, and Future, as well, and her 2023 love is another actor, Damson Idris. Lori's Instagram is also teeming with famous friends, like the crew who celebrated at her birthday party including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, Justine Skye, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Nax X, and Ryan Destiny. And, of course, she also celebrated with dad Steve, mom Marjorie, and her siblings.