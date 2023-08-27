Get To Know Steve Harvey's 7 Kids

Whether you know him from his stand-up comic days from "Showtime at the Apollo," as the host of his own talk shows "Steve Harvey" and "Steve," or heading up "Family Feud" and its counterpart, "Celebrity Family Feud," you probably have no trouble recognizing Steve Harvey and his trademark mustache. But what do you know about his seven kids?

Yes, Harvey has had many on-camera roles and is even an author who hit the New York Times best-seller list with the book "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man: What Men Really Think About Love, Relationships, Intimacy, and Commitment," the inspo behind the big-screen movie "Think Like a Man." However, the Emmy-winning star has also been married three times and is the father of four biological and three adopted children, adding yet another layer to his earned knowledge. Harvey has even shared that, out of all his projects, accolades, and awards, it's his kids that give him his greatest source of pride.

Here's more about each of Harvey's children.