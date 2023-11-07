Mina Starsiak Hawk & MJ Coyle Had Tension Right From The Start Of HGTV's Good Bones

Mina Starsiak Hawk rose to HGTV fame when she and her mother Karen E. Laine started their renovation business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, the same name that would be given to the pilot filmed for what would become the network's show "Good Bones." Though Starsiak Hawk and Laine were featured heavily on the show, they weren't alone in overhauling the residences. Michael Jeffrey Coyle, better known as MJ, was brought on as the head designer for "Good Bones" in the final episodes of season 3.

It wasn't long before Starsiak Hawk and Coyle weren't seeing eye-to-eye, even if everything appeared fine on camera. As the show went on, the pair didn't hide their clashes from viewers, but their feuding has been going on much longer than we thought.

On Starsiak Hawk's podcast, "Mina AF," Coyle revealed that "probably one of our biggest fights ever was literally my first week of employment." He explained that this early blow-up was over a fireplace. "I really, really wanted to save the fireplace ... and you were like 'Absolutely not, we're getting rid of it," he said. Coyle likely referred to Season 4, Episode 1, "A Stately House on Sanders."

Both Starsiak Hawk and Coyle have pretty strong opinions, and the designer admitted that neither was willing to compromise.