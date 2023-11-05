Matchmaker Tells Us Her Frontrunner In Race For Golden Bachelor Gerry's Final Rose

In a welcome twist on a familiar formula, "The Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner, a hunky septuagenarian who's looking to find love for the second time. Even more welcome, the women vying for his heart are all over 60, proving beauty and romance aren't limited to the 20-something crowd. Nor is the show stooping low with dumbed-down "senior" events like walker races or denture fittings; Gerry plays a mean game of pickleball, thank you very much.

Unlike previous Bachelors and their contestants, these cast members aren't in their playing-the-field stage. Gerry is a widower, and many of the women were also previously married. At this stage of their lives, they have a definite goal in mind, and they're not willing to settle for a Mr. or Ms. Maybe-Right. "I only want to say 'I love you' to one more person in my lifetime," Gerry said during hometown dates. (However, viewers know that's already out the window, as Gerry said "I love you" to two of the three remaining women by the end of said episode.)

But will Gerry find a lasting love? That's what millions of viewers will be waiting to find out on November 30, when "The Golden Bachelor" finale will reveal whether Gerry proposes to one of his three semi-finalists: Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, or Theresa Nist. We say "semi," because the Hometowns episode ended with a shocking cliffhanger: After giving the first rose to Leslie, he tearfully walked off the set, unable to reject either of the other two. For insight, The List turned to Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking. Trombetti made her prediction — and we think she's right on target.