Tragic Details About General Hospital's Vanessa Marcil

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star grew up in an interracial family, which made her childhood difficult. The actress also confessed that she experienced bullying in school and that no one did anything about it. "A girl gang used to shove my head inside my locker, beat me up in the back of the bus, and hold my head in the toilet," Marcil shared on Instagram.

These events, as well as her father's abusive behavior, affected her self-esteem. At age 11, she started drinking in an attempt to numb her feelings, according to Lifetime's "Intimate Portrait." She also dropped out of high school and began to use drugs. "When you're feeling bad about yourself, you just kind of usually continue the downward spiral," Marcil explained. These self-destructive behaviors landed her in jail for eight days.

But sometimes, things get worse before they get better. The probation officer who supervised Marcil following her arrest turned out to be exactly what she needed. "He used to come to my house, and my father never hit me again after that," she told Meredith Viera, the host of "Intimate Portrait." Later, her passion for acting changed her life for the better. She was finally able to accept her emotions, and she felt safe.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).