5 Major Relationship Updates In The RHOP Season 8 Premiere

Robyn Dixon had always been the most boring cast member "Real Housewives of Potomac," mainly due to her reluctance to share what was really going on in her life. However, heading into this season, the word on the street was that Mr. Juan Dixon was participating in some sneaky link behavior, which Robyn waited until after last season's reunion to address.

It's clear that in this premiere, Juan and Robyn are all about damage control now that their struggles can no longer be concealed. Andy Cohen can't get this man to attend a reunion, but Juan is front and center for the cameras to spin the narrative that he's done nothing wrong. The allegations are clear: Mr. Dixon was caught having some sort of entanglement with another woman, even paying for her hotel room. Regarding this, Juan tells Robyn, "This was a young lady that said she was going to visit a dude that played for the Ravens. She lost her wallet at the casino. She reached out to me. I got her a hotel room. I know it sounds weird, but that's the truth."

Is it Juan? Is it the truth? If it quacks like a duck... The audacity of Juan to look into Robyn's green eyes and claim the girl in Canada is fabricating this story is insulting to her and everyone watching. Nevertheless, he and Robyn stick to their guns that Juan was just being "friendly."