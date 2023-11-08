Who Is Briana Brancato, The Assistant Who Once Saved Matthew Perry's Life?

Matthew Perry had several close-knit friendships that we're only starting to learn about in the aftermath of his death. Former co-star Hank Azaria took to Instagram to share that Perry was like a brother to him and also credited the "Friends" alum with helping him to get sober. Perry's "Fools Rush In" co-star, Salma Hayek, also wrote a touching tribute where she described how the two bonded over their mutual love of the craft and continued to reminisce about their work together years later.

After re-visiting Perry's tell-all memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," we also learned a lot about Perry's close relationship with his assistant, Briana Brancato, who worked for him for seven years and reportedly left to pursue a career as a personal trainer. The actor described how their paths first crossed, writing, "I'd met her two years earlier, at another rehab where she had been working at the time. I didn't get sober back then, but I saw how wonderful she was in every way and promptly stole her from that sober living rehab and made her my assistant, and she became my best friend," (via The Mirror).

While they initially sparked dating rumors, in his book, Perry clarified their relationship went from professional to platonic as they formed a deep bond. Since Brancato worked at a rehab center, she understood Perry's struggles with addiction all too well, so she stuck by him through the highs and lows and even saved the beloved star's life at one point.