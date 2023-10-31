The Real Reason Lisa Kudrow Didn't Adopt Matthew Perry's Dog After His Death
As we learn more about Matthew Perry's untimely death at 54, the world mourns the legend who touched so many lives. As expected, fans struggle to accept the reality and are heartbroken, mourning with Perry's closest loved ones. After Matthew Perry's family spoke about his death with a heartbreaking message, fans' attention turned to another significant part of Perry's life: His dog.
The "Friends" star owned a doodle mix named Alfred during his relationship with ex-fiance Molly Hurwitz. This led to speculation on whether Lisa Kudrow, who had a close relationship with Perry, would be adopting Alfred. Kudrow, a huge animal advocate, has a dog, a cat, and a chicken. However, it turns out that Lisa Kudrow couldn't adopt Alfred because Perry didn't actually own the dog.
Although Perry started a since-deleted Instagram account for Alfred, the doodle mix belonged to Molly Hurwitz, who bared all about their deep connection in her first tribute to Perry. Hurwitz still owns Alfred and regularly posts about him on her personal Instagram page. On Alfred's 3rd birthday in September 2023, Hurwitz posted a birthday tribute and added how he'd saved her from a dark, depressive state.
While it's relieving to see that Alfred is clearly in good hands, the pain of Matthew Perry's death will not be fading anytime soon.
Lisa Kudrow and the 'Friends' cast released a joint statement mourning Matthew Perry
Two days after the tragic death of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit series "Friends," his co-stars released a statement to People. The statement from Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc read that they were "utterly devastated" by the loss of Perry, whom they considered family. It continued, "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. ... For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world." This statement brings tears to our eyes and proves that the "Friends" cast were really friends in real life.
In a 2022 interview with Tom Power, Perry mentioned that he didn't want "Friends" to be the first thing he was remembered for after he died. He said: "If someone comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up. That's the best thing. ... I want that to be the first thing [mentioned], and I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."
We will sorely miss Matthew Perry and his incredible zeal for helping others through addiction.