The Real Reason Lisa Kudrow Didn't Adopt Matthew Perry's Dog After His Death

As we learn more about Matthew Perry's untimely death at 54, the world mourns the legend who touched so many lives. As expected, fans struggle to accept the reality and are heartbroken, mourning with Perry's closest loved ones. After Matthew Perry's family spoke about his death with a heartbreaking message, fans' attention turned to another significant part of Perry's life: His dog.

The "Friends" star owned a doodle mix named Alfred during his relationship with ex-fiance Molly Hurwitz. This led to speculation on whether Lisa Kudrow, who had a close relationship with Perry, would be adopting Alfred. Kudrow, a huge animal advocate, has a dog, a cat, and a chicken. However, it turns out that Lisa Kudrow couldn't adopt Alfred because Perry didn't actually own the dog.

Although Perry started a since-deleted Instagram account for Alfred, the doodle mix belonged to Molly Hurwitz, who bared all about their deep connection in her first tribute to Perry. Hurwitz still owns Alfred and regularly posts about him on her personal Instagram page. On Alfred's 3rd birthday in September 2023, Hurwitz posted a birthday tribute and added how he'd saved her from a dark, depressive state.

While it's relieving to see that Alfred is clearly in good hands, the pain of Matthew Perry's death will not be fading anytime soon.