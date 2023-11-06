All The Worst-Dressed Reality Stars At BravoCon 2023
BravoCon stands out as a pivotal annual event in the realm of reality TV, uniting Bravo's prominent stars and their passionate fans. From discussion panels to just hanging out with your on-screen favorites, BravoCon is something like ComicCon for reality television lovers. This year's Las Vegas gathering, held November 3-5, spotlighted casts from hit shows like "The Real Housewives" series, "Vanderpump Rules," and "Below Deck," among others, creating a distinctive space for mingling and interactions.
Yet, alongside the celebration of fandom and star encounters, BravoCon unfolds as both a paradise and a purgatory for fashion enthusiasts. Many reality stars are known for their bold and unconventional fashion choices, often defying conventional norms and perplexing even those well-versed in the fashion world. Therefore, it is essential to curate a best-dressed list for the event, showcasing those who successfully navigate the world of fashion and, conversely, those who completely miss the mark.
We've compiled a list of the worst-dressed reality stars at BravoCon 2023, featuring individuals like Katie Flood, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Paige DeSorbo, and many others. Whether extravagantly veering off course or falling short, many television personalities have left a lasting mark on BravoCon 2023, for better or for worse, through their fashion choices.
Danielle Cabral
On the second day of BravoCon 2023, Danielle Cabral opted for a sleeveless, long jumpsuit in a combination of baby pink and silver tones, embellished with rhinestones. While the idea was there, Cabral chose a bodycon version of the piece and paired it with matching elbow-length gloves and clear rhinestone shoes. Unfortunately, this resulted in a cheap-looking outfit that could've been fashionable had she dialed it down. To add injury to insult, the back of the jumpsuit barely provided adequate coverage for the star's behind, as can be seen on her Instagram, proving entirely inappropriate for a red carpet event.
Katie Flood
Another jumpsuit found its way on our worst-dressed list at BravoCon 2023, and it's Katie Flood's. The "Below Deck Mediterranean" star opted for a short-sleeved jumpsuit in a loud floral and animal print. While she matched her makeup perfectly, her footwear, a golden pair of cowboy boots, made zero sense. The jumpsuit itself didn't feel formal enough for the occasion, and the boots threw it completely off course. While Flood might have nailed a cute summer barbecue outfit, a bit more effort, or perhaps a change of footwear, would be necessary for a more fitting appearance in Las Vegas.
Donna Farizan
Donna Farizan's BravoCon look was so simple yet so bad. The media personality paired a corseted sleeveless mini dress featuring black and white stripes with a black T-shirt underneath, which would not have been as bad had she not gone with olive-toned thigh-high boots and a pearl choker. The round-toed, short block-heeled boots didn't make any sense with the rest of the outfit, which felt more like a bad Halloween costume rather than a red carpet-worthy look. Had Farizan not treated the pearls as a mere accessory thrown on before leaving the house, they could have taken center stage in her show.
Kyle Viljoen
We love to see men experiment with fashion, but Kyle Viljoen's BravoCon look was simply not it. The antagonist from "Below Deck Mediterranean" missed the mark with his choice of a white ensemble paired with a denim bolero adorned with peculiar shoulder pad-like straps. The look might've actually worked had Viljoen not chosen thick-soled black boots that didn't match anything else. Not only were his pants generally too short, but combined with the bold footwear, they awkwardly cut his legs way too short. Ironically, his top said "Forget," and, frankly, we're trying to do just that.
Rhylee Gerber
Had Rhylee Gerber worn her metallic full-body jumpsuit to a sci-fi movie premiere in the 1980s, she likely still wouldn't have made the best-dressed list had she paired it with thigh-high pointy-toed cream boots like she did at BravoCon 2023. The boots awkwardly gaped around Gerber's thighs, and their nearly white hue clashed with the warm-toned copper jumpsuit she was sporting. The gloves and high neck left us wondering if there's a missing headpiece, as the overall ensemble appeared incomplete. Even Gerber's hair, despite the boldness of her outfit, was surprisingly underwhelming. It's either "Go big or go home," not both.
Garcelle Beauvais
Known for her love of bold prints and vibrant colors, Garcelle Beauvais made a questionable statement on BravoCon's red carpet. The star of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" opted for an ankle-grazing dress adorned in a bold black and neon yellow abstract pattern. The combination of the audacious color palette, coupled with the high neck and long sleeves, contributed to the overwhelming nature of Beauvais' ensemble, making it seem like the dress was wearing her and not the other way around. The addition of pointy-toed, strappy heels wrapped around her ankle only served to further smother the overall look.
Tamra Judge
Although perhaps not as bad as some of the other ensembles on this list, Tamra Judge definitely missed the mark of formal wear at BravoCon 2023. Donning a matching cut-out top and trousers in beige and brown tones, Judge went overboard with the "Versace" branding sprawled across her outfit. With quiet luxury dominating fashion, logomania is on its way out. Additionally, flashy logos are free marketing, which "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star should know by now. While this look might be suitable for a concert or a star-studded basketball game, it lacks the refined elegance expected for a more formal event.
James Kennedy
Combining mismatched colors is already a fashion faux pas, but James Kennedy took it a step further by not nailing the textures of his BravoCon 2023 outfit. The teal velour blazer, most likely intended to be the standout piece, ended up backfiring when the "Vanderpump Rules" star paired it with a white shirt, a black leather belt, skinny trousers (which somehow didn't match), and high-top Nikes in white and baby blue. It's a simple look, yet so effectively bad that it's reminiscent of a less-favored member of a boy band from 2012. Yikes.
Shereé Whitfield
Another highly confusing look at BravoCon 2023 was served by Shereé Whitfield, a "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum. Sporting a cropped hoodie paired with denim cargo pants to the Las Vegas event, Whitfield's outfit choice, while not only lackluster, ended up looking rather disheveled. The reality star opted for denim pumps adorned with crystal embellishments, featuring a blue hue that didn't complement her acid-wash denim pants. The unexpectedly bad addition of purple further accentuated her denim-on-denim styling dissonance. While extra jewelry might have tied the look together, a change of clothes would've been better.
Paige DeSorbo
Paige DeSorbo's BravoCon ensemble was cringe-worthy, to say the least. Known for her usually impeccable fashion sense, DeSorbo veered off course with the "no-pants" trend, sporting crystal-embellished underwear that completely missed the mark. The real faux pas, however, was the choice of skin-colored pantyhose, which were glaringly evident. While the platform heels were a decent attempt to balance out the modesty of her shirt, they lacked the necessary cool factor for the job. It seemed like DeSorbo attempted to push the fashion envelope but ended up playing it safe, resulting in a look that was far from her best.
Tom Sandoval
Once again, we appreciate and enjoy seeing men embrace unique and unconventional fashion choices. However, Tom Sandoval managed to butcher his fashion-forward BravoCon 2023 attire. Sporting an unexpected denim skirt wasn't the issue; it was the absence of a shirt that raised eyebrows. The Bravo TV personality paired his flowing bottoms with a snug black blazer, sans any layer underneath. Adding to the questionable ensemble were his oversized glasses and chunky slip-on boots, complete with visible socks. Although in the right color palette, Sandoval was in the wrong with the rest of his styling extravaganza.
Malia White
We aren't exactly sure what Malia White was going for with her BravoCon 2023 outfit, but it was not giving what it was supposed to give. White's dress was a combination of a see-through tulle-like material and leather details covering her up — literally. Despite her undoubtedly impressive physique, her barely-dressed look was not a way to elegantly showcase it on the red carpet. Adding to White's fashion mishap were the nude pumps she chose, presumably aiming to elongate her legs, but the mismatched shade detracted from the desired effect.
Heather Gay
Heather Gay's fashion choice at the 2023 BravoCon might be one of the worst fails we've ever seen. Starting from the top, Gay combined a white button-down with a strapless, floor-length leather dress. While these pieces could definitely work together, she managed to worsen the look by adding a skinny tie, which she tucked into the dress. Instead of stopping there, the reality star decided to complete the ensemble with Adidas sneakers and a textured mini bag in yellow, which did not prove to be a favorable combination of any kind.