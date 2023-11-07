Who Is Meghan Markle's Best Friend Misha Nonoo?

If you're a fashion enthusiast, chances are you've heard of Misha Nonoo. Nonoo has been a New Yorker for quite some time now, but she originally hails from Bahrain in the Middle East — her mother is English, and her father is Iraqi Jewish. She spent most of her childhood in London, however.

She's been featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and is a pretty well-known fashion designer whose clothes have been worn by the likes of Meghan Markle, who also happens to be her best friend. Many believe that Nonoo is the unnamed friend who set Meghan up with Prince Harry (in which case, she could add royal matchmaker to her list of accomplishments). Nonoo, of course, has remained mum about whether or not the rumors are true.

Nonoo completed her education in London and Paris, and this is also where she discovered that she loved fashion. She didn't initially set out to become a designer, however. She told Vanity Fair that she completed a degree in business instead of going to fashion school; she was living in Paris at the time and was surrounded by people who had excellent taste in clothes. She would often assess what they were wearing, telling the outlet, "That was an integral part of my fashion education." Nonoo moved to New York because she loved the city's "entrepreneurial spirit," and as fate would have it, she landed a job at a small tailor, which eventually kick-started her career.