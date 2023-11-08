How Days Of Our Lives Star Carson Boatman Met His Wife Julana Dizon
Carson Boatman's life has gone from zero to 60 in a relatively short space of time. In 2021, the actor landed the role of Johnny DiMera on the hit soap "Days of Our Lives" and has seen one wild storyline after another ever since. Johnny shocked audiences when he tied the knot with Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens), only for Chanel and Johnny to end up divorced a few weeks later when he was possessed by the devil. Thankfully things have settled down since then with Chanel and Johnny even reuniting and prompting fans to speculate about whether or not they are going to give their relationship a second chance, per Daytime Confidential.
Offscreen, Boatman's life has been just as exciting, though fortunately nowhere near as dramatic. He and his wife, Julana Dizon, got married in July 2021, shortly after he joined the cast of "Days." As Boatman gushed to People at the time, "We couldn't be happier." But it's the story of how they met that has kept a lot of soap opera fans out there interested in their sweet romance.
The couple was introduced by their trainer
"Days of Our Lives" star Carson Boatman and model Julana Dizon met in a sweet but atypical fashion. While plenty of people meet their significant others on dating apps or even at work, Boatman and Dizon were lucky enough to have their very own Cupid in disguise, who was seemingly using the weight machines at their local gym. According to People, their trainer set them up for their first dinner date in 2016, "And the rest is history," as Boatman acknowledged.
The blissfully happy couple loves sharing their home life with fans on social media. They even have a YouTube channel where Boazman and Dizon document the various trials and tribulations of married life. They also enjoy traveling, hiking, keeping fit, and as Dizon hilariously put it on Instagram, "gossiping with my father-in-law about his son." It's a good thing that Dizon and Boatman have so much love and support as they enter a new and exciting chapter in their lives.
They're expanding their family in 2023
In August 2023, Julana Dizon and Carson Boatman announced they were expecting their first baby. Unlike your typical daytime television storyline that includes the often-used baby swap or dramatic "Who's the biological father" dilemmas, Dizon and Boatman are happy to be welcoming their new addition together. The soap star shared several photos on Instagram, one of which featured them holding up their sonogram photos, while another had Boatman wearing a cap that read "Baby Boat."
He captioned the post with, "Boatman, party of 3! Coming December 2023." It didn't take long for fans to respond to the exciting news. Boatman's "Days of Our Lives" co-star Eric Martsolf shared a hilarious GIF of a man holding a too-cool baby while others left comments such as, "Congrats! You've got a baby bear coming your way!"
Fellow "Days" star Dan Feuerriegel also quipped, "Coming December 2023 ?? But you already came???" We have a feeling that Baby Boatman is going to be getting plenty of love from the actor's extended soap family and all of the fans alike.