How Days Of Our Lives Star Carson Boatman Met His Wife Julana Dizon

Carson Boatman's life has gone from zero to 60 in a relatively short space of time. In 2021, the actor landed the role of Johnny DiMera on the hit soap "Days of Our Lives" and has seen one wild storyline after another ever since. Johnny shocked audiences when he tied the knot with Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens), only for Chanel and Johnny to end up divorced a few weeks later when he was possessed by the devil. Thankfully things have settled down since then with Chanel and Johnny even reuniting and prompting fans to speculate about whether or not they are going to give their relationship a second chance, per Daytime Confidential.

Offscreen, Boatman's life has been just as exciting, though fortunately nowhere near as dramatic. He and his wife, Julana Dizon, got married in July 2021, shortly after he joined the cast of "Days." As Boatman gushed to People at the time, "We couldn't be happier." But it's the story of how they met that has kept a lot of soap opera fans out there interested in their sweet romance.