We're Swooning Over The Bold And The Beautiful Star Annika Noelle's New Fur Baby
Amidst the troublesome year that Hope Logan has had on "The Bold and the Beautiful," including breaking up with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) because of her worry that he still holds feelings for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her physical attraction to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), her portrayer Annika Noelle has also been through some trying times. On Father's Day 2023, Noelle announced that she and her fiancé split up in a heartbreaking Instagram post, most likely from the grief caused by the loss of their unborn children. (The couple experienced two miscarriages within a few months of one another.) However, the actress mustered up the strength to continue on in her life and entered what she called her "Meg Ryan" era, unveiling her new short hairdo that signaled a positive life change. She also sported the dramatic new hairstyle in press photos for "B&B."
That's not the only positive thing happening in Noelle's life, as on November 1, she posted several pictures of her new dog on Instagram, announcing the addition of the proud pooch named Huckleberry into her family. "After a long search this lil' monster came into my life thanks to @lifeanimalrescue," she captioned the post, lovingly adding, "He has been a bright light during a difficult year and is a beautiful reminder that family can be chosen. It can be nurtured and grown."
Fans gushed over Huckleberry
"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Annika Noelle continued her Instagram post by illustrating how she's gotten through this heartbreaking year with the words, "Love can never be lost because it is within us always — we just have to choose it." She looked forward with anticipation, writing that the path she imagined her life taking didn't include a dog, but now that he's here, she's happier than ever. "I thought I knew what my future would look like, turns out it's even brighter now in the absence of what I thought I wanted. I found me...And then I found my Huckleberry," she wrote. She also thanked her friend Emily for connecting her with the sweet Huckleberry, as well as the photographer who expertly captured the new pairing.
Noelle's co-stars chimed in as Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) responded with smiling and heart emojis, and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) wrote, "Adorable!!!!" "The Young and the Restless" star Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) replied, "Omg he's amazing!" while former "B&B" star Rena Sofer (Quinn Fuller) wrote, "What a beautiful boy!!!" Her changes were noticed by fans, as one responded, "Loving the haircut!! Welcome Huckleberry! You're momma is going to love on you!!" Katrina Bowden, who played Florence Fulton on "B&B," also joined in, remarking, "He is perfect." Congratulations came in from all over, as everyone gushed over the cute doggy and his new owner, and we can't help but smile ourselves as we see just how happy Huckleberry is making Noelle!