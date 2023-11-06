We're Swooning Over The Bold And The Beautiful Star Annika Noelle's New Fur Baby

Amidst the troublesome year that Hope Logan has had on "The Bold and the Beautiful," including breaking up with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) because of her worry that he still holds feelings for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her physical attraction to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), her portrayer Annika Noelle has also been through some trying times. On Father's Day 2023, Noelle announced that she and her fiancé split up in a heartbreaking Instagram post, most likely from the grief caused by the loss of their unborn children. (The couple experienced two miscarriages within a few months of one another.) However, the actress mustered up the strength to continue on in her life and entered what she called her "Meg Ryan" era, unveiling her new short hairdo that signaled a positive life change. She also sported the dramatic new hairstyle in press photos for "B&B."

That's not the only positive thing happening in Noelle's life, as on November 1, she posted several pictures of her new dog on Instagram, announcing the addition of the proud pooch named Huckleberry into her family. "After a long search this lil' monster came into my life thanks to @lifeanimalrescue," she captioned the post, lovingly adding, "He has been a bright light during a difficult year and is a beautiful reminder that family can be chosen. It can be nurtured and grown."