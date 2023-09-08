King Charles III Remembers Queen Elizabeth II On First Anniversary Of Her Death With Special Photo

On September 8, 2023, King Charles III posted a moving tribute to his late mother, recognizing the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022. "We recall with great affection her long life, devoted service, and all she meant to so many of us," Charles wrote on Twitter. The King also spoke the words in an audio clip, accompanied by a seldom-seen photo of the late Queen standing in profile, her head turned to the viewer, with a slight smile and thoughtful gaze in her blue eyes.

The message and photo also appeared on the Royal Family's official website, along with an explanation of the picture's history. The regal photo was taken by Cecil Beaton when Elizabeth was 42 years old, on October 16, 1968. It was then briefly part of a five-month exhibit at England's National Portrait Gallery until March 1969. Over a period of 26 years, Beaton took the Queen's picture numerous times: As a princess, wearing her resplendent Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown on her coronation in 1953, and lastly, in this 1968 photo.

This picture features Queen Elizabeth wearing the Vladimir Tiara in its original pearl configuration. This piece was reportedly Elizabeth's favorite tiara and originally belonged to Grand Duchess Vladimir of Russia. After the assassination of the Russian royal family in 1918, the tiara was secretly taken to England. Queen Mary, King Charles' great-grandmother, purchased the tiara after the duchess' 1920 death and had it enhanced with removable emeralds.