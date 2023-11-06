6 Tearjerker Moments At BravoCon 2023

The third annual BravoCon took place this past weekend, and it gathered over 150 stars from the network's most popular shows like "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "Summer House," "Below Deck," "Vanderpump Rules," and more. The three-day conference featured panels with the stars of various shows, photo ops with all the biggest Bravo-lebs, question-and-answer sessions with Andy Cohen, and The Bravos, the network's first-ever awards show that honored stars for their rookie seasons, most iconic lines, and more from the past year in the Bravoverse.

The entire event included updates on current and upcoming seasons, fights between castmates, hilarious and iconic bloopers, and, of course, plenty of shade. But BravoCon wasn't all teasers and clapbacks – there were plenty of emotional moments, too. From panels to awards ceremonies, the Bravo stars made every moment of the conference worthwhile for those in attendance, leaving some of them unexpectedly tearful at times. These were the biggest tearjerker moments at BravoCon 2023.