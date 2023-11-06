6 Tearjerker Moments At BravoCon 2023
The third annual BravoCon took place this past weekend, and it gathered over 150 stars from the network's most popular shows like "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "Summer House," "Below Deck," "Vanderpump Rules," and more. The three-day conference featured panels with the stars of various shows, photo ops with all the biggest Bravo-lebs, question-and-answer sessions with Andy Cohen, and The Bravos, the network's first-ever awards show that honored stars for their rookie seasons, most iconic lines, and more from the past year in the Bravoverse.
The entire event included updates on current and upcoming seasons, fights between castmates, hilarious and iconic bloopers, and, of course, plenty of shade. But BravoCon wasn't all teasers and clapbacks – there were plenty of emotional moments, too. From panels to awards ceremonies, the Bravo stars made every moment of the conference worthwhile for those in attendance, leaving some of them unexpectedly tearful at times. These were the biggest tearjerker moments at BravoCon 2023.
Guerdy Abraira announced that she's cancer-free
An inspiration through and through. ❤️ #BravoCon pic.twitter.com/AWOJS3vYGX— Bravo (@BravoTV) November 4, 2023
Guerdy Abraira has had a turbulent six months. In May 2023, "The Real Housewives of Miami" star announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. After a summer spent battling the disease, Abraira took to the BravoCon stage to give a joyous update on her health. "I'm cancer-free, officially," Abraira said during a RHOM panel hosted by Danny Pellegrino. The castmate added that she's scheduled to ring the radiation bell soon and encouraged the crowd to follow in her footsteps by making each day count.
Andy Cohen surprised an 84-year-old fan
This woman Ruth stood up to ask a question at the #RHONYLegacy panel, and said she was 84 years old, and a huge fan. Later, Bravo staffers found her and took her to the press room so @Andy could surprise her. #BravoCon pic.twitter.com/JIfIqsNn9g— Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) November 6, 2023
You're never too old to be a fan of something. After asking a question at the panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" and noting that she's an 84-year-old super fan, Ruth was escorted to a press room by Bravo officials, and Mr. Bravo himself, Andy Cohen, surprised her and snapped a few photos with the fan. Cohen later shared with a reporter that Ruth had told him that while she was her sick husband's caretaker, she watched Bravo to cheer herself up.
Vicki Gunvalson teared up while accepting her award
Vicki receiving the Wifetime Achievement award 🥹❤️ #RHOC pic.twitter.com/qdELj75hD2— sutton’s horse (@VickiAndTamra) November 6, 2023
To present Vicki Gunvalson with the first-ever Wifetime Achievement award, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" OGs Lauri Peterson and Jo De La Rosa, along with former castmembers Alexis Bellino and Gretchen Rossi, reunited on stage, much to the delight of longtime fans. Gunvalson, the real OG of the OC, gave a tearful acceptance speech, thanking Bravo, the women she's met through the franchises, and her season 1 co-stars. She also thanked Real Housewives creators Andy Cohen and Scott Dunlop "for seeing something in me that I didn't see in myself."
Jasmine Ellis Cooper was inspired by Madison LeCroy's relationship with her son
I LOVE Kate Chastain moderating bc she just gets it and it feels organic. I ask this all the time about the amount of boxes at the door every #SummerHouse season 😂 Katie’s cracking me up and also CONGRATS to Jasmine but this is with Silas so they’re together still? 😮💨 #BravoCon pic.twitter.com/vpCVbNVw2r— Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) November 5, 2023
The day before BravoCon began, "Summer House: Martha's Vineyard" castmate Jasmine Ellis Cooper announced that she is pregnant with her first child. While at a panel moderated by Kate Chastain, Cooper shared that she recently cried while watching an episode of "Southern Charm," thanks to footage of Madison LeCroy interacting with her son. "This is what it's gonna be like," Cooper said amid tears of the relationship she envisions with her own soon-to-be-born son.
Kyle Richards got emotional over her relationship with Mauricio Umansky
Kyle got teary eyed about her family situation. She later blamed Sutton and Garcelle for bringing things up in the group.— JR- bravo addict (@joyrosenberg) November 6, 2023
Garcelle said she felt bad for K but she’s not going to be made into the bad guy when Kyle is on a reality show and she’s doing her job! #RHOBH #BravoCon pic.twitter.com/LdHVFg6jRB
The Bravoverse was shaken this past July when Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky released a joint statement that they had been having troubles in their marriage. Since then, fans have been curious for updates, and Richards gave a tearful one while on stage at BravoCon over the weekend. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told the audience that her family unit will remain strong no matter what happens and that she does want to fix things. "This is not my idea of my fairytale," Richards added.