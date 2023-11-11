Why John Stamos And Bob Saget Had BTS Tension On Full House

While "Full House" was one of the most cherished series of the '90s, it turns out that there was some drama broiling behind the scenes. Led by John Stamos, Bob Saget, and Dave Coulier, the sitcom followed three bachelors as they raised a house full of fiery girls. "Full House" was chock-full of family-friendly fun, despite some tension.

In "If You Would Have Told Me," Stamos opened up about his problems with the late "How I Met Your Mother" actor. These problems arose when Saget realized that his co-star had created strong bonds with other cast members. Saget portrayed Danny Tanner, and Stamos played the fan-favorite Uncle Jesse. It started with Stamos becoming close with Coulier, who portrayed Uncle Joey. "Dave and I becoming best friends is throwing Bob off a bit," Stamos recalled in his memoir (per Page Six). "He was Dave's best friend before I came around." Eventually, their contrasting popularity on "Full House" led to off-screen competition between the two. Stamos elaborated on the comedian's attempts to scorn him in front of the cast and crew.

"It becomes a game for him. The more serious I get, the more he tries to sabotage the moment," Stamos wrote of Saget's crude jokes, which he was often the butt of. While the two eventually made up, Stamos has been candid about his fluctuating relationships with other castmates. After Bob Saget's heartbreaking death, the "Full House" actors put aside their differences in mourning for their beloved castmate.