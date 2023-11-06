Days Of Our Lives' Returning Blake Berris Loves 'Shape-Shifting' As Everett

Just when you thought things were going well between Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie Johnson (Shelley Hennig) on "Days of Our Lives," the topic of marriage came up. Stephanie's looking to get married, but he's just not ready yet and is still mourning his dead wife, Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller). On top of that, Stephanie's old flame, Everett Lynch (Blake Berris), came to Salem in October, wanting to pick up where they left off. Prior to that, he seemed to have disappeared, and she assumed he was just avoiding her. He explained that an accident caused him to land in a coma and it took a while for him to recover not only physically, but also from amnesia. He's still in love with her and it looks like he could come between Stephanie and Chad's already strained relationship.

Berris previously played Nick Fallon, who embarked on a reign of terror in Salem. Although he died, Nick has had some otherworldy returns. Now that he's going from playing a killer to something of a leading man, Berris discussed his surprising change in character with Soap Opera Digest in an interview posted on November 2, where he explained he regularly fought against playing such characters. "From an early age, I've played so many different things," he said, further stating, "My dad is always like, 'You're more of a leading man.' And I'm like, 'No. I'm not. I like shape-shifting.'"