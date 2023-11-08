What We Know About Christian LeBlanc's Cancer Diagnosis Amid His Young And The Restless Return

Fans of "The Young and the Restless" and Christian LeBlanc himself noticed something was off with his health when various symptoms began popping up. First, LeBlanc realized his fake wedding ring kept falling off while filming the soap and also experienced unexplained nosebleeds. Additionally, while watching episodes of "Y&R," fans noticed that LeBlanc's eyes were off, or as the actor described it in an interview with WWL-TV, "a little wonky." That's when LeBlanc decided to seek out professional help. In the same interview, he explained what the doctors found when he booked an appointment.

"There was a chance that was a very serious cancer — there were options, they didn't know until after this surgery, but there was a tumor right here pressing on my optic nerve — but the fans caught it," he said, adding, "People like, 'Your eye's a little, little, Jim Carrey that way.'"

After finding answers, a treatment plan was provided, and LeBlanc underwent surgery to remove the tumor in his sinus cavity that was affecting his optic nerve. Later, he was given immunotherapy treatment and is happy to report that he is now in remission. The actor will return to "Y&R" for the Thanksgiving 2023 episode.