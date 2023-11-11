The Song That Inspired Hallmark's Five More Minutes Movie

The holiday film "Five More Minutes" premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in 2021. The story follows Nikki DeLoach's Clara, a woman grieving the loss of her grandfather. According to Crown Media's press release for the film, "Clara wishes for five more minutes with the grandfather who always helped her through tough times." When she finds his journal, Clara learns more about his life. The film also stars David Haydn-Jones as Logan, a flame from Clara's past who is back in her life again.

Inspiration can come from anywhere, and "Five More Minutes" was inspired by the Scotty McCreery song of the same name. In one part of the song, McCreery sings about losing his grandfather: "At eighty-six, my grandpa said / there's angels in the room / with all the family gathered 'round / we knew that time was coming soon / with so much left to say I prayed / Lord, I ain't finished / Just give us five more minutes."

In a 2017 interview with The Boot, McCreery explained how he wrote the song "Five More Minutes" with Monty Criswell and Frank Rogers and how missing his grandfather was the starting point. Criswell came up with the concept of "Five More Minutes," which McCreery said should be the song's name. McCreery didn't realize how influential "Five More Minutes" was until he performed it at the Grand Ole Opry and received a standing ovation.