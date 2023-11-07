Fans Are Furious That General Hospital Downplayed Charlotte's Crime

Content warning: The following article contains references to gun use.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) on "General Hospital." Fearing the threat of a mystery stalker who's been terrorizing her, Anna returned to her new apartment on the November 6 episode and found her door unlocked. Reasonably assuming the assailant was inside, she drew her gun and pushed open the door, ordering the mysterious person shrouded in darkness to freeze. When the intruder turned with what appeared to be a gun, Anna opened fire, dropping her opponent. What she didn't know was that the person she shot was Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez), the daughter of her boyfriend Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Young Charlotte's web of secrecy involved her ditching her friends while trick-or-treating, donning a black hooded cloak, and using her stolen key to gain entry to Anna's place.

On November 6, the show posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a picture of the unconscious girl, with the caption: "Charlotte was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Can Anna save her (and figure out why she was in her apartment to begin with)?" The fans went ballistic at this wording, as one angrily wrote: "Wrong place, wrong time?????????????? SHE BROKE INTO ANNA'S APARTMENT." Many responders felt the same as another viewer noted, "That's what we're calling breaking and entering now?!"

Charlotte obviously knew what she was doing, and clearly "GH" needs to carefully consider its verbiage before posting something erroneous on social media.