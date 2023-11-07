The Young And The Restless' Tracey Bregman Mourns Heartbreaking Loss Of Her Horse

Tracey Bregman, who has played the role of Lauren Fenmore on "The Young and the Restless" for 40 years, dealt with a tragic situation in October 2023 — the death of her horse Standing Ovation. Bregman owns the Black Horse Ranch in Nashville, which got its name from the color of Ovi's coat. Bregman took to social media to share the sad news.

"We lost the soul of my Ranch this morning," Bregman said on Instagram. "Standing Ovation or Ovi, as he was known as, passed away with me by his side. This is the hard part for loving these beautiful souls so fiercely." She went on to say that she had Ovi for a decade and that her family cared for the horse as well. Bregman added, "Ovi, I hope you are doing canter pirouettes in heaven with Buddha by your side."

Bregman's tribute post for Ovi included a carousel of photos, mostly of Bregman with the beloved horse. "The Young and the Restless" actor (who played a different character on "Days Of Our Lives") also shared a message on her Instagram story thanking those who shared their condolences for Standing Ovation. Bregman added, "My heart is still hurting tremendously but your thoughts and actions give me great comfort."